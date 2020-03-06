App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol, diesel to be costlier by Rs 1 in Maharashtra

Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in his budget speech announced that VAT on petrol and diesel would be increased by Rs one per litre.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Petrol and diesel will be costlier by Rs one per litre in Maharashtra, the state legislature was informed on Friday.

Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in his budget speech announced that VAT on petrol and diesel would be increased by Rs one per litre.

This measure would help the state exchequer garner and additional Rs 1800 crore, the minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 01:06 pm

