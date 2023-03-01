 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Petrol, diesel sales surge in February after winter lull

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

Petrol sales of state-owned fuel retailers jumped 12 per cent to 2.57 million tonne in February, as compared to 2.29 million tonne of consumption in the same period of last year.

India's fuel demand witnessed the sharpest rebound in February as petrol and diesel consumption rose by double digits after a winter lull in the previous month, preliminary industry data showed on Wednesday.

Sales were 1.57 per cent higher than in COVID-marred February 2021 and 20 per cent more than in the same period of 2020.

Month-on-month, the demand was up 13.5 per cent, reversing the dip in the previous month. Sales had fallen 5.1 per cent month-on-month in January as cold conditions cut vehicular movement.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

Tuesday, 28th February, 2023
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Tuesday, 28th February, 2023
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show