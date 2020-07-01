App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Petrol, diesel rates unchanged for 2nd day; Jet fuel price hiked by 7.5%

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jet fuel or ATF price on July 1 was hiked by 7.5 percent, the third increase in a month, while petrol and diesel rates were unchanged for the second day in a row.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was hiked by Rs 2,922.94 per kilolitre (kl), or 7.48 percent, to Rs 41,992.81 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned oil marketing companies.

This is the third straight increase in ATF prices in a month. Rates were hiked by a record 56.6 percent (Rs 12,126.75 per kl) on June 1, followed by Rs 5,494.5 per kl (16.3 percent) increase on June 16.

Simultaneously, non-subsidised cooking gas LPG rates were increased by Re 1 to Rs 594 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital. Prices were up by Rs 4 in other metros mostly because of different local sales tax or VAT rate.

On the other hand, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for the second day in a row.

This, after diesel rates scaled a new high after prices were hiked 22 times in just over three weeks.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol comes for Rs 80.43 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 80.53 per litre.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

While the diesel price had been hiked on 22 occasions since June 7, petrol price had been raised on 21 occasions.

The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 totals to Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 11.14 for diesel.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Economy #India

