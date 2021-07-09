Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices remain at all-time highs; check rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

Petrol, diesel price today | Central and state taxes make up for 60 percent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 percent of diesel. (Image: Shutterstock)

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on July 9 after oil marketing companies hit a pause on the price hike. But, they continued to remain at all-time highs across metropolitan cities after an increase in rates for two consecutive days on July 7 and 8.

Petrol price was hiked by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 9 paise a litre on July 9, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The 37th increase in two months on July 8 took petrol price in Delhi to an all-time high of Rs 100.56 per litre, while diesel retailed at Rs 89.62.

The national capital is the last of the metro cities to see petrol rising above the Rs 100-a-litre mark. Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune already have prices above that mark.

The petrol price in Mumbai remains at Rs 106.59 a litre and diesel at Rs 97.18 per litre. The city, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over the Rs 100-a-litre mark.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Jul 07, 2021 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Jul 07, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Jul 07, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹97 97 View more Show

People in Kolkata pay Rs 100.62 for a litre of petrol and Rs 92.65 per litre for diesel.

The price of petrol in Chennai is Rs 101.37 per litre, while that of diesel is Rs 94.15 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Ladakh, Sikkim, Puducherry and Delhi.

Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, is above that level in some places in Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The hike on July 8 is the 37th increase in the price of petrol since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.