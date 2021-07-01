Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates unchanged on July 1; check prices in your city

Petrol, diesel price today | Central and state taxes make up for 60 percent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 percent of diesel. (Image: Shutterstock)

Petrol, diesel prices continue to remain at record highs with no reduction in rates. The prices, however, were kept unchanged on July 1 after the last hike on June 29.

The increase on June 29, 32nd in less than two months, took fuel rates across the country to fresh highs with petrol price in Delhi closer to the Rs 99 per litre mark while diesel crossing Rs 89 per litre mark.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 98.81, while diesel retails for Rs 89.18 per litre.

Like Delhi, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata also, both the fuels continued to be retailed at the previous day’s rate.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol cost Rs 104.90 while diesel priced at Rs 96.72. The price of petrol was Rs 99.80 per litre and that of diesel was Rs 93.72 per litre in Chennai.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Jun 29, 2021 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Jun 29, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹105 105 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Jun 29, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹97 97 View more Show

The fuel prices also remained the same in Kolkata where a litre of petrol was cost at Rs 98.64 while that of diesel priced at Rs 92.03.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

While petrol had crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Ladakh, several towns in Bihar saw that level after the steep price hike.

In Patna, petrol now comes for Rs 100.81 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 94.52 a litre.

Rates of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, have crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan as well in a couple of places in Odisha.

And now, rates are inching closer to that mark in Chennai. Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

International oil prices have climbed in recent weeks on optimism of a quick recovery in fuel demand.