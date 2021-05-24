Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged; check rates in your city

Representative image

Fuel prices remained unchanged on May 24, according to Indian Oil Corporation Limited. Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked on May 23 for the twelfth time in May. While the cost of petrol was increased by 17 paise per litre, diesel price was hiked by 27 paise per litre on May 23.

With no changes in prices, petrol price in Delhi remained at Rs 93.21 per litre. Diesel price remained at Rs 84.07 per litre in the national capital.

Petrol price in Mumbai remained unchanged at Rs 99.49 per litre. The price of diesel was at Rs 91.30 per litre.

Fuel prices vary across states depending on local taxation like value added tax (VAT). Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at Rs 104.18 per litre and Rs 96.91 a litre.

Central and state taxes make up for 60 percent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 percent of diesel.

The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum – decide the rates of domestic fuel against global crude oil prices by taking into account changes in foreign exchange rates.