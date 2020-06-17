Petrol, diesel prices raised for 11th straight day; total increase so far at over Rs 6 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices were raised for the 11th straight day on June 17. Petrol price was increased by 55 paise per litre and diesel by 60 paise a litre, taking the total increase in 11 days to Rs 6.02 for petrol and Rs 6.4 for diesel.

Petrol price in Delhi was at Rs 77.28 per litre from Rs 76.73, while diesel was at Rs 75.79 a litre from Rs 75.19, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

This is the 11th straight day of increase in rates since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government raised excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.

Oil PSUs Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) instead of passing on the excise duty hikes to customers adjusted them against the fall in the retail rates that was warranted because of fall in international oil prices.