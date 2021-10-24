MARKET NEWS

Petrol, diesel prices on October 24: Fuel rates increased for 5th straight day

With the latest revision of 35 paise a litre, the petrol rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 107.59 a litre. Diesel price also increased by 35 paise and took the fuel rate to Rs 96.32 per litre in the financial capital.

Moneycontrol News
October 24, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST
Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes. (Representative image)

Petrol and diesel prices were increased for the fifth consecutive day to touch the all-time high across the country on October 24, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

With the latest revision of 35 paise a litre, the petrol rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 107.59 a litre in the national capital. Diesel price also has been increased by 35 paise and is now being retailed at Rs 96.32 per litre.

In Mumbai, after the latest hike petrol now is being sold at Rs 113.46 per litre and diesel at Rs 104.38 per litre. The financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100 per litre.

While petrol has already hit the Rs 100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over a dozen states.

Petrol price has been hiked on 21 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. Diesel rates have been increased 23 times since then.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 per litre during this period.

Also read | Petrol, diesel prices rise: the most fuel-efficient cars in India

Amid a clamour by the Opposition for cutting taxes to soften record high petrol and diesel prices, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on October 22 equated the move to 'axing one's own feet', saying such levies funded government schemes to provide free COVID-19 vaccines, meals and cooking gas to millions amid the pandemic. He also said domestic rates are linked to international oil prices, which have shot up due to a variety of reasons which need to be understood.
Moneycontrol News
