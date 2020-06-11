App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fifth straight day by 60 paise per litre each

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 74 per litre from Rs 73.40 while diesel rates were increased to Rs 72.22 a litre from Rs 71.62, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday were hiked by 60 paise per litre each - the fifth straight daily increase in rates since oil PSUs ended an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 74 per litre from Rs 73.40 while diesel rates were increased to Rs 72.22 a litre from Rs 71.62, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

This is the fifth daily increase in rates in a row since oil companies on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

In five hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 2.74 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.83.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 09:35 am

tags #diesel #Economy #fuel #India #petrol

