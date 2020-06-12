Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol price on Friday was hiked by 57 paise per litre and diesel by 59 paise a litre as oil companies adjusted retail rates for the sixth straight day after an 82-day hiatus.

Petrol price in Delhi is now Rs 74.57 per litre from Rs 74 earlier, while a litre of diesel in the capital now costs Rs 72.81 as against Rs 72.22 a day before, according to a price notification from state oil marketing companies.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary in each state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value added tax.

This is the sixth consecutive daily increase in rates since oil companies on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs.

In six hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 3.31 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.42 across the country.