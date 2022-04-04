Fuel prices on April 4: Petrol, diesel rates hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre

Fuel prices go further up with petrol and diesel rates increased by 40 paise per litre each on April 4. With this fresh round of hike, there is a net increase of Rs 8.40 per litre in 14 days.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre as against Rs 103.41 per litre previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 94.67 per litre to Rs 95.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 118.83 and Rs 103.07 respectively. In Chennai, petrol now costs Rs 109.34 per litre and diesel Rs 99.42 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 113.45 per litre and diesel Rs 98.22 per litre.

This is the 12th increase in prices in the last 14 days since the end of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision. Rates have increased across the country and vary from state to state due to local taxation. Here is how petrol and diesel prices are calculated in India. Also, know how much of it is tax.

137-day freeze on petrol and diesel rates ended on March 21

After 137 days of remaining unchanged, fuel prices were increased on March 22 and have been going up ever since. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) started to increase retail fuel prices after four months as international crude oil prices have soared.

The first increase in petrol and diesel prices this year, announced on March 22 was the first hike in 137 days. From November 3, 2021 until March 22, there had been a freeze on fuel prices due to the central government's excise duty cut of Rs 5 a litre on petrol and Rs 10 a litre on diesel and many states also lowering state tax.

Though these measures both by the centre and the state provided relief to customers against the soaring international crude oil prices, it was widely anticipated that there would be a revision in fuel prices after the results for the recent state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur were out on March 10.

Increase in crude oil prices likely to keep retail fuel prices high

Supply crunch after sanctions on Russia, dwindling oil stockpiles, and worries about a surge of COVID-19 in China hitting demand, drove the oil rally over the last four weeks.

JP Morgan earlier in its report said for OMCs to revert to normalised marketing margins, retail prices need to increase by Rs 9 a litre or 10 per cent. And, there was a report that in view of the geopolitical crisis, India's domestic prices of petrol and diesel would go up by Rs 15-22 per litre. It was viewed that an excise duty cut may dampen the impact on petrol and diesel prices, but only to an extent.

Brent crude which traded as high as $139 per barrel on March 7 and as low as $98 per barrel on March 15, was at $104.39 a barrel on April 1. The prices may again increase due to the sharp jump in crude oil prices in international markets.

Hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, along with sustained demand, is expected to keep global crude oil prices high for some more time. This is likely to have further impact on India as it imports more than 80 percent of oil requirement.

The global markets are impacted as a result of sanctions on Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter.

