Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40, 45 paise per litre respectively in fourth such hike in as many days

Petrol price was hiked by 40 paise per litre and diesel by 45 paise, in fourth consecutive hike in rates after oil PSUs ended an 82-day hiatus in rate revision on June 10.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 73.40 per litre from Rs 73, while diesel price were increased to Rs 71.62 a litre from Rs 71.17, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

This is the fourth daily increase in rates in a row since oil companies on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

In four hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 2.14 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.23.

(With PTI inputs)