Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol, diesel prices cut for second straight day in Delhi, Mumbai and other metros - check latest prices

Petrol prices: In Delhi, the cost of petrol was lowered by 26 paise points to Rs 81.14 per litre, while the diesel price was lowered by 25 paise to Rs 72.20 per litre

Moneycontrol News
Representative image: Pixabay
Representative image: Pixabay
 
 
Petrol and diesel prices have been slashed for the second day in a row across metro cities on September 18.

In Delhi, the cost of petrol was lowered by 26 paise points to Rs 81.14 per litre, while the diesel price was lowered by 35 paise to Rs 72.20 per litre, according to data available on the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) website.

In the national capital, diesel prices have been cut nine times in September, and petrol costs lowered six times.

Close

In Mumbai, petrol prices were cut by 25 paise to Rs 81.14 per litre and diesel by 37 paise to Rs 78.48 per litre.

In Kolkata, too the cost of petrol was slashed by 25 paise and diesel by 35 paise.

Petrol prices in Chennai declined by 23 paise, and diesel prices fell by 33 paise.

Here are the fuel prices across major cities on September 18:

> Delhi: Petrol - Rs 81.14 per litre; Diesel - Rs 72.02 per litre
> Kolkata: Petrol - Rs 82.67 per litre;  Diesel - Rs 75.52 per litre
> Mumbai: Petrol - Rs 87.82 per litre; Diesel - Rs 78.48 per litre
> Chennai: Petrol -Rs 84.421 per litre; Diesel - Rs 77.40 per litre
> Bengaluru: Petrol -Rs 83.78 per litre; Diesel - Rs 76.25 per litre

> Noida: Petrol -Rs 81.64 per litre; Diesel - Rs 72.33 per litre

Crude oil prices increased for a fourth straight day, after Goldman Sachs estimated the market is in deficit, according to a Reuters report.

Brent crude was up 0.6 percent, at $43.57 a barrel by 0510 GMT, while US oil futures gained 0.6 percent to $41.20 a barrel, the report added.
First Published on Sep 18, 2020 02:01 pm

tags #diesel #Economy #India #petrol

