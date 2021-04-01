English
Petrol, diesel consumption rises in March; ATF, LPG sales remain muted

On April 1, petrol rates were seen at Rs. 90.56 a litre and diesel at Rs 80.87 a litre in the National Capital Region.

Shine Jacob
April 01, 2021 / 06:07 PM IST
Despite prices touching a record high, the consumption of petrol and diesel saw a rise of 27.4 per cent and 28.3 per cent, respectively, in March this year compared to the same time last year.

“The rise in consumption was mainly owing to the low base in 2020 March because of the nation-wide lockdown,” said a senior official of a state-run oil marketing company. On the other hand, the sales for aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) saw a decline of 4.4 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively.

Based on the cumulative figures by the three oil marketing companies – Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation – the consumption of petrol was seen at 2475 thousand metric tonne (TMT) compared to 1943 TMT in March 2020. Similarly, diesel also saw a spike in demand to 6406 TMT, up from 4982 TMT last March. In terms of jet fuel, the consumption was down to 437 TMT in March 2021, as against 457 TMT last year.

It was on March 23 last year that the government had opted for a nation-wide lockdown. After that, pushed by the free LPG scheme, the consumption of cooking gas had increased last year March, April and May. Because of this, the consumption of LPG also saw a decline to 2264 TMT in March 2021, as against 2292 TMT in March 2020.

On April 1, petrol rates were seen at Rs. 90.56 a litre and diesel at Rs.80.87 a litre in the National Capital Region. Owing to various taxes and levies by state governments, petrol and diesel rates vary across states.
TAGS: #ATF #BPCL #diesel #HPCL #Indian Oil Corporation #LPG #petrol
first published: Apr 1, 2021 06:05 pm

