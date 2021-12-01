Petrol, diesel cannot be brought under GST in pandemic times: Govt official

A government official on December 1 told CNBC-TV18 that petrol and diesel can’t be brought under the goods and services tax (GST) regime amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made by the GST Council due to “revenue implications”, the official added.

“The 45th GST Council rejects levying GST on petrol and diesel due to revenue implications. The council puts in abeyance GST on fuel until COVID-19 crisis is over,” the official said.

Centre’s excise mop-up on fuel

Notably, the central government’s mop-up from excise duty levied on petrol and diesel more than doubled to Rs 3.72 lakh crore in the pandemic year 2020-21, out of which states were given less than Rs 20,000 crore, according to a reply by the government in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, in a written reply to a question, stated that collection from levy of central excise duty on petrol and diesel increased from Rs 1.78 lakh crore in 2019-20 to Rs 3.72 lakh crore in 2020-21 (April 2020 to March 2021).

The increase in the collection was mainly on account of rise in the incidence of taxation on fuels. Total excise duty on petrol was Rs 19.98 per litre in 2019 and Rs 15.83 a litre on diesel. The government raised excise duty twice last year to Rs 32.98 per litre on petrol and to Rs 31.83 on diesel.

Delhi slashes VAT

Meanwhile, Delhi slashed its value added tax (VAT) on petrol to 19.40 percent from 30 percent on December 1. The fuel will now be cheaper by Rs 8 per litre.

The new rates will come into effect from December 2, ANI tweeted. Once the VAT cut takes effect, the price of petrol will reduce from the current Rs 103 per litre to Rs 95 per litre in Delhi.

The decision came after a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, PTI reported.

India fuel rates

Overall, fuel rates remain unchanged for 27 days in a row in the country. The Centre cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices. The November 4 decline took the price of petrol in Delhi to Rs 103.97 a litre.

This excise duty cut was the highest-ever reduction. The Union government also urged states to commensurately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Following this, till date 28 states and union territories have cut VAT to give further reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail prices.

In Mumbai, petrol is at Rs 109.98/litre and diesel is at Rs 94.14/litre. On May 29, Mumbai became the first metro in the country where petrol was retailed above Rs 100/litre. Petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata are at Rs 104.67/litre and Rs 89.79/litre, respectively, and Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at Rs 101.40/litre and diesel at Rs 91.43/litre.