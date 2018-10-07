App
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol at Rs 87.29/litre, diesel at Rs 77.06/litre in Mumbai

Centre had on October 4 announced a Rs 2.5 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices. Finance Minister Jaitley had also appealed state governments to cut sales tax or VAT on petrol and diesel by a similar amount

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Petrol and diesel prices increased to Rs 87.29 per litre and Rs 77.06 per litre respectively, in Mumbai on October 7.

The price of petrol increased by 14 paise per litre and the price of diesel increased by 31 paise per litre in the financial capital, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

In New Delhi, petrol price was hiked by 14 paise, taking it to Rs 81.82 a litre. Diesel price was hiked by 29 paise, taking it to Rs 73.53 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 15 paise and 31 paise respectively in Chennai. Petrol price stood at Rs 85.04 per litre and diesel price stood at Rs 77.73 after the hike.

related news

In Kolkata, the price of petrol stood at Rs 83.66 per litre and the price of diesel stood at Rs 75.38 a litre. Petrol and diesel prices increased by 14 paise and 29 paise, respectively, on October 7.
City Petrol price Price change Diesel price Price change
(Rs/litre) Rise/(fall) in (Rs/litre) Rise/(fall) in
paise/litre paise/litre
Bangalore 82.46 14 73.9 29
Bhopal 85.02 15 74.92 29
Hyderabad 86.74 15 79.98 31
Lucknow 79.26 14 71.56 28
Port Blair 70.41 12 68.79 26

Also read: Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

The prices of petrol and diesel have been increasing since mid-August.

The government had on October 4 announced a Rs 2.5 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices. Of which, Rs 1.5 per litre is on account of reduction in excise duty and the remaining Re 1 per litre would be absorbed by oil marketing companies.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had also appealed state governments to cut sales tax or value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by a similar amount.

Following this, states such as Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Tripura, among others, declared a cut in prices of petrol and diesel. Kerala and Karnataka refused to cut taxes on petrol and diesel.

In Punjab, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has given an ultimatum to the Congress-led government over the issue of high fuel prices. The opposition party has threatened an agitation unless the government cut fuel prices by Rs 5 by reducing VAT on petroleum products within two days.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Oct 7, 2018 12:14 pm

