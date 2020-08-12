Period leave: Painful menstruation is a reality, but still early days to offer option to all

When food-delivery platform Zomato announced 10 additional leave days per year for women employees that can be taken for the monthly menstruation cycle, a series of debates broke out on social media on whether this is feasible on a large scale in India Inc. Zomato made the announcement on August 8.

Kolkata’s 36-year-old Sushmita Singhal, herself part of the human resource team at a consumer goods firm, is happy that at least there is an option of ‘period leave’ being provided.

“I have Endometriosis, which means that my monthly periods lead to extreme stomach aches due to intense pelvic contractions. I cannot end up taking one to two days of leave every month because we are permitted to take only 10 days of sick leave every year. Being provided an option would be good for women like me,” she said.

The need for period leave in companies

Endometriosis and Dysmenorrhea refer to medical conditions among women who have pain associated with menstruation. According to a 2018 estimate by the Endometriosis Society of India (ESI), there are about 25 million women in India with Endometriosis.

Women with painful monthly cycles are now advocating that there should be an option above the sick leave, given their different biological structure than men.

Delhi’s 34-year-old advertising executive Gizelle Baptista often finds it tough to get up from bed during the first day of periods every month. Her job involves long hours of work with up to five client meetings a day.

“Companies have now found out that remote working is efficient. Even when lockdown is over, I would like to avail period leave or at least some special dispensation for my monthly cycles. This could be made the option for those women who need it,” she explained.

The most common justification against period leave is that women can avail sick leave. However, women with chronic conditions may find it impossible to get one to two days’ mandatory sick leave.

Hyderabad-based software consultant Nina Dey said that availing additional days of leave for periods is easier said than done. Dey’s periods are irregular due to a hormonal condition and she usually takes pain killers to deal with menstruation pain.

“We know that a woman won’t be granted leave for her periods every month unless it is explicitly part of the company policy. There is still a lot of stigma attached to periods and women may find it easier to apply for leave if there is a period leave category,” she added.

Zomato, in its letter to employees, has also carefully worded ‘period leave’ as an option being granted.

“These additional days of leave should only be availed if you are really unable to attend to work. If you do need to take the day off, please apply for leave on the HR portal, communicate to your team that you will be unavailable, reschedule your meetings and proactively communicate if deadlines are getting impacted,” said Zomato in the communication.

Further, the food-delivery and restaurant aggregator platform also advised employees to not abuse the leave or use them as a crutch to take time out for other tasks.

Making period leave an HR practice

While smaller companies (start-ups) would be able to offer ‘period leave’ as a retention/attraction benefit for women, HR experts are of the view that this cannot be made a standard practice across companies.

Aditya Narayan Mishra, CEO, CIEL HR Services, said that while one has to be sympathetic for women seeking special sick leave, period leave across companies is not feasible.

“This may not be implementable in a high-pressure job role. This cannot be offered as a company policy since it is not feasible and not everyone needs it,” he added.

On the other hand, there is also a fear that the ‘period leave’ clause could become another factor to keep women out of the workplace. Human resource consultant Puneet Mahajan said that he has worked with several mid-to-small companies in India where hiring for special projects has come with a clause to avoid women of certain age groups.

“Freshers from college or women above 40 years with children are preferred for many niche project roles. This is unfortunate but is the reality ever since the maternity leave has been increased to six months from three months. Add period leave and it will indeed be tough to convince some companies to hire women,” he added.

The Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act 2017 made it mandatory for companies to offer paid maternity leave of 26 weeks to women (compared to 12 weeks earlier). This also made it compulsory for companies with more than 50 employees to offer creche facilities for women employees.

Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice president, TeamLease Services, said that if you are increasing the total number of leave, it makes a difference to women who need it.

“This is about practicality and there would be some who would not need it. Some women who need it will benefit but we need to see how much it benefits women in general and whether this leave is their first demand,” she added.

According to the Economic Survey 2019-20, India’s female labour force participation rate for productive age-group (15- 59 years) has shown a declining trend. Female labour force participation declined by 7.8 percent from 33.1 percent in 2011-12 to 25.3 percent in 2017-18.