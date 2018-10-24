Pearson Professional Programs to launch 300 new courses in 2019

Pearson Professional Programs, the executive education programme provider is looking to launch 300 new courses in 2018. The company, which is a part of global learning major Pearson, currently offers nine courses to individuals who are looking to upgrade their skills.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Varun Dhamija, Vice President, Pearson Professional Programs, Pearson India said the endeavour is to offer courses that are relevant to the current needs of the evolving workplaces.

“The new courses will be in the area of cloud, big data and Python among others. Currently, the most popular programmes are in the information technology (IT) sector in areas like blockchain and artificial intelligence,” he said.

Pearson Professional Programs partners with leading educational institutions, faculty and content providers from around the world to help working professionals update their skills and progress in their careers. Educational institutions like Colombia University and MIT are partners with the firm.

One of the challenges in the online learning space is the rate of dropouts. To plug that, Dhamija said they have taken a blended-learning approach. Here, a student can access the course content 24x7, get access to international faculty from top institutes and have peer-group discussions.

Unlike other online programmes that have a completion rate of 6-8 percent, Dhamija explained they have a completion rate of 94.31 percent. They have a high rate of application and the concepts learnt during the programme can be implemented from the very next day at the workplace.

“We expect to offer programmes to 3,000 learners in 2018. This will go up to 6,500 in 2019,” he added. Of the 2017 batch, Dhamija said that 73 percent of people have moved up their career chain.

At a time when upskilling is one of the key requirements to stay relevant in Indian companies, Dhamija said corporates now want employees to pursue skilling activities post-work hours.

“Companies are now asking employees to skill at their own time. Earlier, they used to be given time during work. Also, companies have realized that if they fully sponsor these programmes, they can only cover a small section of people. Hence, part-sponsoring is also becoming common,” he added.

The concept of ‘upskill or perish’ has already begun in companies across the world, including India. According to a report published by US-based research firm HfS Refresh, India may lose a third of its 7 lakh or so low-skilled “rote” jobs to robotic process automation (RPA).

The report said while the number of low-skilled job profiles will diminish by 2022, the number of medium and high-skilled jobs are set to increase by 1 lakh and 1.9 lakh jobs respectively.

It is also estimated that upgrading skills in areas like artificial intelligence, blockchain and data mining will help employees stay relevant and also earn higher than their peers.