App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 01:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Patent application examination time cut to 24-36 months: Piyush Goyal

"As a result of several measures taken by the government, the time taken for examination of patent applications has been brought down from 72 months in 2014-15 to around 24-36 months at present," he said during Question Hour.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India has significantly cut down the time taken for examination of patent applications to about 24-36 months from the 72 months earlier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

"As a result of several measures taken by the government, the time taken for examination of patent applications has been brought down from 72 months in 2014-15 to around 24-36 months at present," he said during Question Hour.

Goyal also said that pendency in patent examination has come down from 1,78,525 in 2014-15 to 81,271 in January and the disposals of applications too have increased from 14,316 in 2014-15 to 48,751 in 2019-20 till January.

Close
Indian patent office grants patents for 20 years and after that it can be renewed.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 01:45 pm

tags #Economy #India #Patent application examination #Piyush Goyal

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.