Parts of India saw economic growth in spite of paying social price: Jairam Ramesh

The former Union environment minister was part of a panel discussion on a book titled "Post-Growth Thinking In India", edited by Julien-Francois Gerber and Rajeshwari S Raina.
There were parts of India that had witnessed economic growth in spite of paying a heavy social and ecological price, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.
The former Union environment minister was part of a panel discussion on a book titled "Post-Growth Thinking In India", edited by Julien-Francois Gerber and Rajeshwari S Raina."The growth guys will never accept that growth has had adverse ecological or social consequences. Ecological guys will never accept that there has been economic growth," he said.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 08:16 am