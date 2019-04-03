Parts of India saw economic growth in spite of paying social price: Jairam Ramesh

There were parts of India that had witnessed economic growth in spite of paying a heavy social and ecological price, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

The former Union environment minister was part of a panel discussion on a book titled "Post-Growth Thinking In India", edited by Julien-Francois Gerber and Rajeshwari S Raina.

"The growth guys will never accept that growth has had adverse ecological or social consequences. Ecological guys will never accept that there has been economic growth," he said.