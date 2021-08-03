Partnerships on strategic research, 'twinning programmes' with foreign institutes key to internationalisation of education: UGC

Image by hxdbzxy via Shutterstock

Knowledge partnerships with foreign institutes would be key part for Indian higher education institutes said University Grants Commission (UGC).

In a set of guidelines on internationalisation of higher education,the statutory body said that these include strategic research partnership with global institutes, organising international seminars and workshops as well as collaboration with the faculty of Indian and foreign institutes.

Indian educational institutes will also be nudged to set up Chairs (mini study department) at foreign institutes in the name of eminent scholars and scientists.

Student-exchange programmes will also be encouraged on a short-term basis in the post COVID-19 era. For this, Indian institutes will be required to enter into formal agreements with international higher education institutes.

Here, students can also study an entire semester abroad under 'twinning programmes' and earn credits. This could also allow international certifications for Indian students.

"Academics and research in higher education institutions across the world faces a number of wide ranging and inter-linked global challenges such as food scarcity, energy security, infectious diseases. Collaboration among the top universities is essential to identify causes, addressing concerns and dealing with the impact," said the guidelines.

UGC said in the guidelines that such partnerships will also enhance the quality of the higher education system.

For such programmes, institutes would have to take permission from UGC for setting up these partnerships.

International students interested in studying in India would also have simplified process that will be notified at a later date. Further, the guidelines said that there will be an 'Office of International Affairs' at universities that will be the single-point contact for the foreign students.

A periodic review will be done by UGC on the key performance indicators (KPIs) of these institutes. Yearly progress reports on the KPIs will also need to be submitted by the institutes under the body.