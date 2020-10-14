Parliamentary committee on labour likely to submit report on unorganised sector, inter-state migrants in winter session: Report

The parliamentary committee on labour is expected to submit a detailed report on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on labourers, migrants and poor, in the winter session of the Parliament. It is also expected to expand its scope this time to include the pandemic’s impact on child labour in India among other things.

“The impact of COVID-19 on migrant labour will continue and the panel expects to submit a detailed report in the winter session,” said a source quoted in the report by Mint, adding that social security programmes and difficulties being faced by industries and problems faced by workforce during the pandemic will also be interest areas.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The committee will continue scrutinising the Centre’s handling of the pandemic to “ascertain whether the Centre and states are prepared to deal with the situation” as some members are concerned the “challenge has increased,” the report added.

Noting that along with job losses the “unavailability of social security infrastructure” has worsened the problems of the unorganised sector, committee members plan to make the sector and inter-state migrants as “key focus” for discussions – for which it has constituted focus groups as well, said the report quoting the source.

“The committee met after a month and it is important labour, employment, and skill development are discussed in detailed," the source added. The last meeting was held on October 13, wherein topics to be examined for FY21 were selected.

Noting that the Centre’s apprenticeship reaches out to a large number of youth, members expressed concern about ability of skill development centres to provide “gainful employment”.