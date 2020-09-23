Parliament session set to begin a day after Opposition boycott

The tenth day of ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament begins on September 23 amid reports of sine die adjournment of proceedings of both the Houses.

The Opposition parties will continue to boycott the proceedings in Rajya Sabha beginning at 9 am. The Lok Sabha will start at 6 pm, instead of usual 3 pm, according to the revised list of business of the Lower House.

The Rajya Sabha is expected to take up two bills - the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 and the Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020, apart from other scheduled businesses on September 23. Three bills- the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020, the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 and the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, will be taken up in the Lok Sabha.

The government is also expected to present at least 29 CAG reports before the parliament today. The reports include a defence offset report that was expected to carry a review of the Rafale offset deal.

On Tuesday, the Opposition boycotted both the proceedings in both the Houses. Led by the Congress party, the Opposition parties have put three demands, including revoking the suspension of the Opposition MPs, before the government, failing which they will not attend the session. Extending support to their MPs in Rajya Sabha, the parties boycotted the Lok Sabha as well and demanded withdrawal of the contentious farm bills.

The government has said that it will consider revoking the suspension if the MPs apologised for their behaviour- misconduct with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman on Sunday.

In absence of the Opposition parties on September 22, Rajya Sabha passed seven bills in three-and-a-half hours while Lok Sabha also passed three Labour Code Bills and the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the Parliament is likely to adjourn sine die on September 23, days ahead of its scheduled end on October 1. The decision comes amid opposition parties boycotting both the Houses over farm Bills and many parliamentarians testing positive for COVID-19.

The Lok Sabha business advisory committee had last week arrived at a consensus on curtailing the Monsoon Session. As many as 30 members of both the Houses, including ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the session for a few minutes on the first day, while Home Minister Amit Shah, who tested positive for the virus before the session, did not attend any session, so far. Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who have just returned from abroad, are unlikely to attend any sessions too while many opposition MPs, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former finance minister P Chidambaram, sought leave from the Rajya Sabha proceedings on health grounds.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament that began on September 14, under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. The session is being held amid many firsts, including sitting of the two Houses in shifts without any off day, entry only to those having a negative COVID-19 report and compulsory wearing of masks during the session.