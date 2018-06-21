'Pariwartan' plans: Ailing power sector with a debt of Rs 1.8 trillion gets on revival mode

The ailing power sector will soon see Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s magic with the government planning to revive the space. Under Power Asset Revival through Warehousing and Rehabilitation, or ‘Pariwartan’ scheme, the government plans to warehouse stressed power projects totalling 25,000 megawatts (MW), reports Mint.

The process will take place under an asset management firm to protect the value of the assets and prevent their distress sale under the insolvency and bankruptcy code till demand for power picks up.

A total debt of around Rs 1.8 trillion has been identified by state-run Rural Electrification Corp. Ltd (REC) as part of the scheme.

The ‘Pariwartan’ scheme is inspired by the Troubled Asset Relief Programme, or TARP, which was introduced in the United States during the 2008 financial crisis.

What does the proposed plan aim to do?

The proposed plan aims to stem the rise in bad loans in the power sector.

These stressed power projects will be housed under an asset management and rehabilitation company (AMRC) that will be owned by financial institutions.

While the promoter’s equity will be reduced to facilitate a transfer of management control to the financial institutions, the lenders will convert their debt into equity. The AMRC will manage the projects and may ask utilities such as NTPC Ltd to operate and maintain them. The AMRC will charge a fee and help complete projects that are stranded for lack of funds.

“These projects will be transferred to the AMRC at net book value, wherein it will own a 51 percent stake in the projects while the remaining 49 percent will be held by the lenders,” said a government official.

Why does the power sector need a revival plan?

A revival plan has been proposed due to concerns that stressed projects have drawn bids for around Rs 1-2 crore per MW under the insolvency and bankruptcy code, a fraction of the Rs 5 crore per MW needed to build them.

Issues faced by the stressed projects include paucity of funds, lack of power purchase agreements and fuel shortages.

Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh had mentioned the plan proposed by REC on June 5 at a press conference in New Delhi.

With promoters losing interest, the value of these assets is deteriorating due to lack of operations and maintenance, added the government official. “With no fresh investments in thermal power, once demand kicks in, driven by a strong economic growth and schemes such as Saubhagya, these assets will be back in play.”