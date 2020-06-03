App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Panel of secretaries will now woo foreign investors

The move will help make India a more investor-friendly destination, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Cabinet on June 3 approved the setting up of an Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) and Project Development Cells (PDCs) in ministries or departments to attract investments in India.

The move will help make India a more investor-friendly destination, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. 

The announcements made today were largely related to agriculture and enhancement of investments in India.

Also Read | Cabinet approves amendment to Essential Commodities Act; changes to benefit farmers

The decision to rename the Kolkata port to Syama Prasad Mookerjee port, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 11 earlier this year, was also approved. The Cabinet also announced the formation of a Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy under the Ministry of AYUSH. 

The Union Cabinet also met on June 1, the first meeting since the Narendra Modi-led government entered its second year of office. It had then cleared and announced a number of steps to ease the burden on farmers and the agricultural sector amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, along with other decisions pertaining to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 05:48 pm

tags #agriculture #coronavirus #Economy #India #Prakash Javadekar

