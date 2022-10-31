Panel formed by petroleum and natural gas ministry seeks time to finalize report

Earlier this year in September the government hiked the natural gas prices by a steep 40 percent in sync with the strong energy rates globally as per an order from the oil ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell according to a report by Moneycontrol.

The panel formed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas under Kirit Parekh has now sought more time to review its gas pricing formula and form its report. According to CNBC -TV18's report the panel was earlier supposed to finalize its report by 31st October.

​Sources privy to the matter told CNBC TV18 that the panel is seeking more time because it has been receiving numerous stakeholder representations . The source also disclosed that the panel emphasized the complexity and necessity of the report as it affects both the common man and the industry. The panel could take up to 7-8 more days to finalise the report.

The panel is also likely to recommend measures to increase domestic production of natural gas.

"We are working with the key objective to provide gas at affordable rates for agriculture and household consumption", an anonymous source told the financial news channel.

As of now the panel is yet to take a call on submissions from the automobile industry to lower CNG prices. CNBC TV-18's report cited that the panel is likely to send a combined report to the government post its finalization.