Pakistan, Sri Lanka to weigh rate hikes as inflation, debt bite

Bloomberg
Apr 04, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST

Pakistan’s inflation quickened by a record last month, beating the median estimate and setting the stage for another jumbo increase on Tuesday

Pakistan’s and Sri Lanka’s decades-high borrowing costs will be on spotlight Tuesday as elevated inflation persists and debt troubles linger.

Monetary conditions in Pakistan and Sri Lanka are already the tightest in decades — 25 years and 21 years respectively — to rein in Asia’s fastest inflation rates stoked by debt crises and funding woes. Latest prints showing stubborn price pressures may spur more tightening.

Thirty-four of 37 economists in a Bloomberg survey expect a hike ranging from 100-300 basis points for Pakistan, while three forecast a hold in the target rate as of Monday. State Bank of Pakistan is expected to announce the decision around 4pm local time.

In Sri Lanka, seven of eight economists expect the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to keep the standing lending facility rate at 16.5 percent at 4:45 pm in Colombo after a surprise increase last month, with Citigroup Inc. predicting another 100-basis-point hike.