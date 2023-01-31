 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pakistan, IMF start talks to unlock crucial $7 billion bailout

Reuters
Jan 31, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met IMF Pakistan Mission Chief Nathan Porter, the finance ministry said, and briefed him on the "fiscal and economic reforms and measures being taken by the government in different sectors".

Cash-strapped Pakistan on Tuesday began talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) aimed at releasing funds from a $7 billion bailout that have been stalled since November.

Unlocking the funding is critical for Pakistan, which has enough foreign reserves to cover just three weeks' worth of imports. Fuel comprises the bulk of the import bill.

The IMF had set several conditions for resuming talks on the bailout, including a market-determined exchange rate for the local currency and an easing of fuel subsidies.