Pakistan faces the abyss again. Debate rages on who should pay

Bloomberg
Feb 23, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

The price of baby formula is up 15 percent in a month. Thousands of food containers are stuck at ports as the government curbs imports to preserve its last $3 billion in foreign currency

People crushed trying to buy subsidised food as inflation hits a 48-year high. The country going dark from power cuts. A former leader shot in the streets.

Pakistan is teetering on a precipice, with fiscal, humanitarian and political crises bringing it ever closer to the brink. As foreign reserves plummet, covering only three weeks of imports, the country is facing its worst economic meltdown in decades — echoing the fall of Sri Lanka and Ghana, but unspooling in a nuclear-armed nation with one of the world’s biggest populations.

The South Asian state is seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund again — something it’s done more than 20 times. But its predicament is far graver this time around, after deadly floods devastated millions last year, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed up energy prices and dark clouds gathered over the world economy.

Pakistan may also be a harbinger of similar collapses in other debt-laden countries. Its woes are reigniting an increasingly tense debate about how the rest of the world should respond — and who should foot the bill. China, Pakistan’s biggest sovereign lender, is mired in disputes with multilateral banks over which parties should take the lead in restructuring sovereign debt.