English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Pakistan agrees to follow IMF advice to curb fuel subsidies

    The International Monetary Fund in 2019 approved a $6 billion loan over three years for Pakistan but disbursement has been slowed down by concerns on the pace of reforms

    AFP
    April 24, 2022 / 06:45 AM IST
    File photo of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

    File photo of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

    Pakistan's new finance minister on Friday agreed with IMF recommendations to reduce fuel subsidies, pledging to pursue structural reforms to boost a crisis-wracked economy.

    The International Monetary Fund in 2019 approved a $6 billion loan over three years for Pakistan but disbursement has been slowed down by concerns on the pace of reforms.

    Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, who took office this month after a previous government lost a no-confidence vote, said he had "good discussions" with the IMF on a visit during the Washington-based lender's annual spring meetings.

    "They've talked about removing the subsidy on fuel. I agree with them," Ismail, himself a former International Monetary Fund economist, said at the Atlantic Council.

    "We can't afford to do the subsidies that we're doing. So we're going to have to curtail this," he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    He said that former prime minister Imran Khan set a "trap" for his successors through heavy subsidies on fuel.

    Ismail, however, said that some targeted subsidies should remain for Pakistan's poorest amid sky-high global prices.

    Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to jumpstart a moribund economy, certain to be a major issue in elections due by late next year.

    Pakistan has repeatedly sought international support and suffers from a chronically weak tax base.

    Ismail said that Pakistan, the world's fifth most populous nation, needed to move to a new economic model by removing obstacles and promoting exports to the world.

    "We have such an elite-benefitting country that almost every subsidy that you can speak of actually goes to the richest people," he said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    AFP
    Tags: #Economy #fuel subsidy #IMF #Pakistan
    first published: Apr 24, 2022 06:45 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.