App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2018 09:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

P Chidambaram says his take on growth rate cut has come true

A day after demonetisation was announced, he had said in Parliament that it would lead to a cut in the growth rate by 1.5 percent, Chidambaram recalled.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said that following demonetisation he had forecast a 1.5 percent cut in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate and it has come true.

"A demonetisation like grief should not befall on any country," the former Union minister said, claiming that it had been hugely "detrimental" to the Indian economy in the 21st century.

A day after demonetisation was announced, he had said in Parliament that it would lead to a cut in the growth rate by 1.5 percent, Chidambaram recalled.

While the GDP growth rate was 8.2 percent in 2015-16, it was 6.7 percent in 2017-18.

related news

"My heart is aching as what I had said has come true. I am not happy that what I had said has come true," he said.

"I write only for this, a government should not cause grief, if it does, the people should question it," the former Union minister added.

At the launch function of the Tamil version (titled Vaimaye Vellum) of his 'Speaking Truth to Power', the senior Congress leader said "everybody should write and speak" to end discrimination.

'Speaking Truth to Power' is a collection of his essays that appeared in a national daily and it was launched earlier this year by former president Pranab Mukherjee.

Citing factors like malnutrition affecting children in India, he said it was one of the reasons he chose to write, apparently against the Centre, and stressed that everybody should speak and write to tackle such things.

Chidambaram said he believed that caste discrimination and political irregularities can be ended and economic wrongs corrected only by writing and speaking against it.

Recalling India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's famous letters to her daughter Indira Gandhi from prison, he said, "I say everybody should write.
First Published on Jun 17, 2018 09:33 am

tags #demonetisation #Economy #GDP #India #P Chidambaram

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.