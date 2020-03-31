App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 07:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oxford College of Emory eyes India partnerships

The institute is among the oldest liberal arts colleges in the United States

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

One of the world’s oldest liberal arts institution -- Oxford College of Emory University, Georgia -- is looking at tie-ups with Indian corporates to help their students in internships and placements.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Douglas A Hicks, Dean, Oxford College of Emory University, said once the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, situation comes under control, the institute will engage in discussions with companies in India for possible opportunities.

“We are on a pause right now due to COVID-19. As soon as the situation normalises, we will come to India to establish closer networks with our Indian alumni and domestic companies as well,” Hicks added.

Oxford College is an American two-year residential college in Oxford, Georgia (United States), and offers education in the foundations of liberal arts. Once students complete their two years here, they can pursue a bachelor degree programme at Emory University's Atlanta campus.

Hicks explained that Oxford offers an intensive focus on the liberal arts, leadership and service. The institution was founded in 1836 and is considered the birthplace of liberal arts education in the United States.

Oxford College, a two-year undergraduate division of Emory University, is located on its original campus in Oxford, Georgia, a community about 36 miles east of Atlanta.

“China is the top source as far as Indian students are concerned. We now want trying to grow in India,” he added.

Unlike other institutes, Oxford College at Emory involves students working across the local community in Georgia to employ theoretical concepts at the grassroot level.

Hicks explained that students work with children, senior citizens and those battling poverty. Students also work with local bodies on internship opportunities.

When it comes to India, Hicks explained that Emory University has over 300 alumni in India and Oxford College has some two dozen alumni.

“Since our alumni are senior members or owners of large companies in India, we are working closely with them to explore partnerships,” he added.

To attract more Indian students, Oxford College is now taking targeting parents of students about to pass out so that they can be tapped at the entry stage itself.

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 07:19 pm

tags #Business #Economy

