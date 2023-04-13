Overall exports in FY23 jumps to $770 billion, surpasses target: Commerce Secretary

The overall exports in fiscal year 2022-23 jumped to $770 billion, surpassing the annual target set by the government, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on April 13.

The FY23 exports target was $750 billion, which has been exceeded by around $20 billion, Barthwal told reporters in New Delhi. In FY22, a cumulative export of $676 billion was recorded.

Despite recessionary conditions and head winds, India recorded an on-year jump of $94 billion, the commerce secretary added.

The overall merchandise exports during the fiscal came in at $422 billion, which is six percent higher as compared to the previous year.

The services exports too have increased by 27.16 percent to $323 billion in FY23, as against $254 in FY22. In terms of petroleum exports, a sharp spurt of 40 percent was recorded. However, a marginal decline was registered in the exports in the categories of engineering goods, cotton, handloom products, plastic and linoleum, iron ore and gems and jewellery during FY23. Related stories IDFC First Bank Q4 Net Profit seen up 88% YoY to Rs. 644.4 cr: Motilal Oswal

DCB Bank Q4 Net Profit seen up 13.8% YoY to Rs. 129.1 cr: Motilal Oswal

Bandhan Bank Q4 Net Profit may dip 56.4% YoY to Rs. 829 cr: Motilal Oswal While the United States was among the top destinations of exports, China continued to be India's top importer during the year. The quantum of Indian imports to the latter grew by 4.16 percent. Meanwhile, the country's overall imports grew by 17.38 percent in FY23, as per the data shared by the commerce ministry. The imports increased due to a larger inflow of crude products, including petroleum, also a jump recorded in the imports of coal, coke, briquettes and transport equipment. Imports from Russia grew highest on-year, at a rate of 396.44 percent, owing to the surge in petroleum imports. (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

Moneycontrol News