Overall exports in FY23 jumps to $770 billion, surpasses target: Commerce Secretary

Apr 13, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST

The overall exports in fiscal year 2022-23 jumped to $770 billion, surpassing the annual target set by the government, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on April 13.

The FY23 exports target was $750 billion, which has been exceeded by around $20 billion, Barthwal told reporters in New Delhi. In FY22, a cumulative export of $676 billion was recorded.

Despite recessionary conditions and head winds, India recorded an on-year jump of $94 billion, the commerce secretary added.

The overall merchandise exports during the fiscal came in at $422 billion, which is six percent higher as compared to the previous year.