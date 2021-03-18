English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Over Rs 2.46 lakh crore sanctioned under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee scheme: Govt

Gadkari also said the ministry has been running various schemes to provide credit facilities to the MSME sectors such as an interest subvention scheme for incremental credit which offers a 2 per cent interest subsidy, Credit Guarantee Scheme for micro and small enterprises (MSEs) for collateral-free / third-party guarantee-free loans.

PTI
March 18, 2021 / 08:35 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari

The cumulative sanctioned and disbursed amounts under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to MSMEs stood at Rs 2.46 lakh crore and Rs 1.81 lakh crore, respectively, as on February 28, according to the government.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari said that under the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Subordinate Debt (CGSSD), 343 number guarantees have been issued amounting to Rs 40.56 crore as on March 10.

"As per the data furnished by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd (NCTGC), which is the implementing agency of ECLGS, as of February 28, 2021, the cumulative sanctioned and the disbursed amount under the scheme is Rs 2.46 lakh crore and Rs 1.81 lakh crore, respectively," the minister said.

He also said the ministry has been running various schemes to provide credit facilities to the MSME sectors such as an interest subvention scheme for incremental credit which offers a 2 per cent interest subsidy, Credit Guarantee Scheme for micro and small enterprises (MSEs) for collateral-free / third-party guarantee-free loans.

Replying to a separate question, he said as on March 15 this fiscal, the public procurement from the MSEs is to the extent of Rs 31,292.09 crore, benefitting 1,35,580 units.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Economy #Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme #India #Lok Sabha #MSME #National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd #Nitin Gadkari #SME
first published: Mar 18, 2021 08:35 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.