Over Rs 1.15 lakh crore I-T refunds issued till Nov 8; include Rs 12,617 crore for FY21: CBDT

'CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,15,917 crore to more than 98.90 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 8th November,2021,' the I-T department tweeted.

PTI
November 10, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST
(Representative Image)

Income tax refunds of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore have been issued to more than 98 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal year, the I-T department said on Wednesday.

These also include Rs 12,616.79 crore refunds to 65.31 lakh taxpayers for 2020-21 fiscal (Assessment Year 2021-22).

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,15,917 crore to more than 98.90 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 8th November,2021," the I-T department tweeted.

This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 36,000 crore to over 97.12 lakh taxpayers, and corporate tax refunds of Rs 79,917 crore in over 1.77 lakh cases.
Tags: #Business #CBDT #Economy #income-tax refunds
first published: Nov 10, 2021 04:49 pm

