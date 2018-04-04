App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 04, 2018 09:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 74 lakh foreign tourists arrived in India between July 2017 and February 2018: Govt

Union Minister of State for Tourism K J ALphonspercent told the Rajya Sabha that foreign tourist arrivals have grown by 12.71 percent from July 2016-February 2017 to July 2017-February 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The number of foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in India during July 2017 to February 2018 was 74.11 lakh compared to 65.75 lakh during the same period last year, the government informed Parliament today.

Union Minister of State for Tourism K J ALphonspercent told the Rajya Sabha that foreign tourist arrivals have grown by 12.71 percent from July 2016-February 2017 to July 2017-February 2018.

He also said foreign exchange earnings (FEE) in India during July 2017-February 2018 was Rs 1.28 lakh crore, compared to Rs 1.13 lakh crore during July 2016-February 2017 showing a growth of 13.32 percent.

"As such no adverse impact of the goods and services tax (GST) is seen in tourism sector footfalls," Alphons said.

