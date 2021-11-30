MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Over 44% households paying Rs 60/kg for tomatoes as prices simmer: Survey

The government says the average retail price of tomatoes will soften from December with the arrival of fresh crop from north

Moneycontrol News
November 30, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST
File image

File image

As the spiralling prices of vegetables continue to hit the middle class hard, a survey has reported that over 44 percent of Indian households now pay more than Rs 60 for a kilo of tomato.

According to the study by LocalCircles, 44 percent of the 19,000 people it covered paid a price of Rs 75 per kilogram for tomatoes.

The average price of tomato has shot up 25 percent in the last two months, the survey found.

Read | Indian economy in better shape than a year ago, says Pinaki Chakraborty

In Delhi, many consumers reported that they have paid Rs 70-120 per kg for tomatoes in the last 60 days, LocalCircles said, adding that the prices have crossed Rs 100 a kg in cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai.

Close

Related stories

The wholesale price-based inflation spiked to five-month high of 12.54 percent in October, mainly due to a rise in prices of manufactured products and crude petroleum. The retail inflation also inched up to 4.48 percent in October due to an uptick in food prices.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 29 said that the price situation of major essential commodities is being monitored by the government on a regular basis and corrective actions are being taken.

“The uptrend in inflation has been largely led by exogenous factors like increased international prices of crude oil and edible oils which have an impact on domestic inflation due to India’s import dependence on these items,” she said.

Also read: Fed's Jerome Powell sees inflation lingering, risks from COVID-19

Several supply-side measures have been taken by the government to curb the inflationary pressures, the minister said.

The government has said that average retail price of tomato is likely to soften from December with the arrival of fresh crop from northern states. “Tomato arrivals from North Indian states will add to the availability and lead to fall in prices. In December, the arrival is expected to be at par with last year,” the Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Explaining the reasons for the spike in tomato prices, the ministry said, retail tomato prices have risen from September-end due to unseasonal rain in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, which led to crop damage and delay in arrival from these states.

(With agency inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Economy #India #inflation
first published: Nov 30, 2021 10:15 am

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.