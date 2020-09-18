Over 4.87 crore e-way bills worth Rs 13.85 lakh crore generated in August

Over 4.87 crore e-way bills, valued at over Rs 13.85 lakh crore, were generated by businesses and transporters in August, reflecting a pick up in economic activity, GSTN data showed.

Electronic way or e-way bills are required for inter-state movement of goods worth over Rs 50,000. For intra-state movement, limits vary from state to state. As per the data shared by the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), 4.76 crore e-way bills, valued at over Rs 13.66 lakh crore, were generated in July.

The number stood at 4.27 crore in June (worth Rs 12.40 lakh crore), 2.51 crore in May (Rs 8.98 lakh crore), 84.53 lakh in April (Rs 3.90 lakh crore) and 4 crore in March (Rs 11.43 lakh crore). In February, before the coronavirus lockdown came into force, 5.63 crore e-way bills were generated, valued at Rs 15.39 lakh crore.

In a statement, GSTN, which manages the technology backbone of GST, said businesses can now download their e-way bill data for past one-month period from the e-way bill portal run by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). So far, taxpayers or transporters could download e-way bills generated by them for a limited period of 5 days.

GSTN said it had received suggestions from taxpayers to increase the number of days for which e-way bills could be downloaded.

Taxpayers can now make use of this facility to download the e-way bills in excel format and use in their systems. This facility is presently available daily between8 AM to 12 noon so as to ensure that performance of the e-way system is not impacted for regular activities of the e-way bill system, it said.