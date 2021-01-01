MARKET NEWS

Over 4.84 crore ITRs for 2019-20 filed till December 31

The government has extended the ITR filing deadline for individuals till January 10, and for companies till February 15.

PTI
January 01, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
Source: Pixabay

Over 4.84 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for fiscal year 2019-20 have been filed till December 31, 2020, the Income Tax Department said on Friday.

'Over 4.84 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 31st of December, 2020,' the Income Tax Department tweeted.

The deadline for individuals to file ITRs for 2018-19 was August 31, 2019 and over 5.61 crore ITRs were filed.

An analysis of the data showed that filing of tax returns by individuals for 2019-20 has slowed in the current year, while filing by businesses and trusts have increased.

Over 2.65 crore ITR-1 have been filed till December 31, 2020, lower than the 3.09 crore filed till August 31, 2019.

Over 1.08 crore ITR-4 have been filed till December 31 as compared to 1.28 crore filed till August 31, 2019.

Returns in ITR-1 Sahaj are filed by individuals whose total income does not exceed Rs 50 lakh, while form ITR-4 Sugam is meant for individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms (other than Limited Liability Partnership ) having a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh and having presumptive income from business and profession.

Over 36.58 lakh ITR-2 (filed by people having income from residential property) were filed till December 31. ITR-5 (filed by LLP and Association of Persons) filings stood at 7.84 lakh, while ITR-6 (by businesses) filings were at 3.82 lakh.

ITR-7 (filed by persons having income derived from property held under trust) filings stood at 1.15 lakh till December 31, 2020.
TAGS: #Economy #India
first published: Jan 1, 2021 02:05 pm

