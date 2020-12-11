Over 4.6 lakh jobseekers for 934 vacancies on MSME SAMPARK portal for tech trainees

There are over 500 candidates looking for one job as per the data on MSME SAMPARK - a digital platform wherein MSMEs can hire students and trainees from 18 MSME Technology Centres.

Presently, 4,67,140 jobseekers are registered for 934 vacancies with 89 open job postings as of Friday.

MSME SAMPARK was launched by President Ram Nath Kovind in June 2018.

The portal provides for the jobseekers to share resumes and register themselves for job openings. The recruiters on the other hand can close the talent gap by getting the right candidate.

According to the portal, 10,388 candidates have been placed so far.

Meanwhile, in order to mitigate the distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown and ramp up hiring in the MSME sector, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has announced three initiatives namely - Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana and Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently announced the extension of the Rs.3 lakh crore ECLGS till March 31,2021.

Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari had recently said that the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector is the backbone of the Indian economy and has created 11 crore jobs so far.

According to MSME Ministry’s 2019-2020 Annual Report, 53,295 passed out job seekers had registered themselves on the MSME SAMPARK portal as of 31 December 2019. The number as of Friday has grown fourfold to 4,67,140 in less than a year.

Noting the reasons for the major gap in jobs offered despite government initiatives, Prashant Singh, Vice President and Business Head- Compliance and Payroll Outsourcing, TeamLease Services attributed that there has been an overall paucity of jobs in the current scenario thus leading to higher applications without relevant skills and experience. Private entities impacted by the pandemic have been stressed and therefore slow on hiring.

Furthermore, Prashant Singh also noted that budget allocation and find allocation has also been a challenge.

As per the National Sample Survey (NSS) 2015-16, 11.10 crore jobs have been created in the MSME sector with 1067.19 lakh jobs created by the micro sector units, 31.95 lakh jobs by the small enterprises and 1.75 lakh jobs generated by the medium sector.