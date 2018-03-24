Over 31.46 lakh BPL families registered in Gujarat: Govt

The Gujarat Government today informed the Legislative Assembly that the state had over 31.46 lakh Below Poverty Line(BPL) families, with over 18,000 such families getting added to the list in the last two years.

Responding to questions raised by Congress MLAs about BPL families during the Question Hour, Rural Development Minister Bachubhai Khabad said, in his written reply, that over 31.46 lakh such families were registered in Gujarat as on December 2017.

Banaskantha district topped the list with 2.36 lakh BPL families followed by tribal-dominated Dahod (2.25 lakh), Kheda (1.56 lakh) and Anand (1.53 lakh), he informed the House.

Khabad said that a total of 18,932 new BPL families were added during the last two years across the state.

The highest number of 4,248 such families was added in Amreli district, followed by Navsari (4,120), Rajkot (3,203) and Morbi (2,299), he said.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi attacked the ruling BJP and said that the data showed that nearly one-fourth of the state's population lived below the poverty line.

"A family usually consists of five members. So we can say that over 1.57 crore persons, that is about one-fourth of state's population, are living below the poverty line," he said.