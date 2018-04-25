App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 25, 2018 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 2-crore e-way bills generated in 24 days: GSTN

The twitter handle of GST Systems Project is designed and developed by GSTN -- the information-technology backbone of the Goods and Services Tax.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

More than 2 crore e-way bills have been generated since the beginning of this month, according to GSTN. The 'GST Systems' in a tweet said, "In a span of 24 days, over 2 crore E-Way Bills were generated for the movement of goods".

The twitter handle of GST Systems Project is designed and developed by GSTN -- the information-technology backbone of the Goods and Services Tax.

The total number of e-way bills generated yesterday was over 13.14 crore.

From April 1, the government had launched the electronic way or e-way bill system for moving goods worth over Rs 50,000 from one state to another.

The same for intra or within the state movement has been rolled out from April 15. So far, 17 states/Union Territories have made e-way bill mandatory for intra-state movement of goods.

tags #E Way #Economy #GSTN

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.