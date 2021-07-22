MARKET NEWS

Over 13 lakh MSME loan accounts restructured by public sector banks: Narayan Rane

MSME minister Narayan Rane also said that till July 2, Rs 2.73 lakh crore have been sanctioned under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.

PTI
July 22, 2021 / 02:56 PM IST
As many as 13.06 lakh MSME loan accounts with an aggregate amount of Rs 55,333 crore have been restructured by public sector banks till June 25 this year, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The scheme was launched for an emergency credit line of up to Rs 4.5 lakh crore to businesses including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and the same is backed by 100 percent central government guarantee.

Till June 25 this year, "13.06 lakh MSME loan accounts with an aggregate amount of Rs 55,333 crore have been restructured by public sector banks," he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

In a separate reply, he said since the inception of the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme, till July 9, 6,97,612 units have been set up (including those by farmers) with MM (margin money) subsidy of Rs 16,688.17 crore.
