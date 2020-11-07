172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|over-11-lakh-msmes-registered-on-udyam-online-system-since-july-govt-6083981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 01:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 11 lakh MSMEs registered on Udyam online system since July: Govt

Out of these, 3.72 lakh enterprises have registered under manufacturing category whereas 6.31 lakh enterprises under service sector.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Over 11 lakh MSMEs have registered on the new online system of Udyam Registration launched in July, the government said on Saturday.

Out of these, 3.72 lakh enterprises have registered under manufacturing category whereas 6.31 lakh enterprises under service sector.

The share of micro enterprises is 93.17 per cent whereas small and medium enterprises are 5.62 per cent and 1.21 per cent, respectively.

Close

An official statement said 7.98 lakh enterprises are owned by male whereas 1.73 lakh enterprises by female entrepreneurs, and 11,188 enterprises are owned by divyangjan entrepreneurs.

"The top five industrial sectors of registrations are food products, textile, apparel, fabricated metal products and machinery & equipment. 1,01,03,512 persons have been given employment by these registered units," the MSME ministry stated.

The five leading states for Udyam registrations are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Registration without PAN and GST number is permitted on the system up to March 31, 2021 as a transitional arrangement.
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 01:47 pm

tags #Economy #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.