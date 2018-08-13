Outlook on Indian banks to remain negative on weak capital strengths, high NPAs: Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings' outlook on the Indian banking sector is likely to remain negative until the banks address their weak core capital positions against mounting bad loans and poor financial performance, it said in a report.

“The capital position of state banks is most at risk, with the core capital ratios of 11 of India's 21 state banks below the 8.0 percent common equity Tier 1 (CET1) regulatory minimum that comes into place at financial year-end March 2019 (FYE19),” the report said.

Banks' credit costs rose sharply following regulatory changes aimed at accelerating bad-loan recognition and led to losses that cumulatively eroded nearly all of the $13 billion (Rs 90,000 crore) in government capital injected in FY18, adding to capital positions which were already weak.

Fitch said it believes that Indian banks will need $40 billion-55 billion (Rs 2.78 - 3.80 lakh crore) in additional capital to meet Basel III requirements by 2019 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), with state banks requiring the bulk of this amount. “…most of the capital is likely to be used for meeting minimum capital requirements and absorbing non-performing asset (NPA) provisions, around three quarters of which are in the form of CET1,” it said.

It also said that the government is likely to be forced into providing most of the required capital, since capital raising remains challenging due to state banks' weak equity valuations.

Indian banks' 1QFY19 performance improved slightly on declining credit costs and steady loan growth. However, the $151 billion (Rs 10.50 lakh crore) stock of bad loans remains a risk for the sector's weak income base, which is vulnerable to ageing provisions and slower NPA resolution.

“We believe the sector's legacy problems have been largely recognised, but the system NPA ratio could witness more upside due to residual stress and new risks emerging out of the retail and SME (small and medium sector enterprises) sectors,” Fitch said.

Loan growth improved to 10.4 percent in FY18, from 4.4 percent in FY17.

“This improvement was shouldered by a few large banks, and sustaining the growth momentum will be difficult without adequate capital replenishment,” the report added.

The financials of large private sector banks weakened further in FY18, but are better than those of their state-owned peers, 11 of which are under the central bank's prompt corrective action (PCA) framework.

Public sector banks’ average NPA ratio of 15.6 percent of total loans was more than double that of private banks, which also had a Fitch-estimated average core capital ratio of 13.3 percent; nearly 500 bp (basis point or 5 percentage point) higher than that of state banks.