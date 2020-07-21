Other Alphabets Matter: A complete A-Z guide to the economic recovery

It’s very strange that economists and analysts keep talking of a V-shaped or a U-shaped economic recovery from the current crisis. It’s as if the English alphabet has only two letters. At best, some talk of a W-shaped recovery, while the really depressing ones sometimes mention the L-shape. But there are plenty of other letters, all of them neglected and ignored by the pundits.

This is rank discrimination—we need to start an ‘Other Alphabets Matter’ movement immediately.

We bring you here the complete guide to the recovery alphabet, incorporating all the letters.

A-shaped recovery: The A here refers to Afghanistan, where the economy rises sharply as the demand for opium increases as misery grows all over the world. But as the recovery in the rest of the world picks up speed and people get back to work, the opium economy crashes. Some Afghan folks manage to hang around in the middle of the A by selling AK-47s.

B-shaped recovery: The B stands for a Bum-shaped recovery, albeit looked at sideways. In other words, a bummer of a recovery.

C-shaped: This is obviously the shape of the recovery in China. But the Chinese have taken strong objection to this, protesting that China is known in Chinese as Zhongguo (see Z below).

D-shape: The D stands for Delhi politician and the shape is that of his tummy. The fatter the D, the stronger his recovery.

E-shape: E is for England. The top bar stands for the excellent recovery the toffs will enjoy, the middle bar is the tepid recovery the middle classes will get and the bar at the bottom is the masses surviving on fish and chips.

F-shaped recovery: I will leave this one to your fertile imagination.

G-shaped recovery: This is the shape of the Goa recovery, with the downward curve showing the fall in the tourist trade while the slight improvement at the end is the result of viewing the economy after several glasses of feni.

H-shape: This is the shape of the recovery in dirt-poor Haiti. Most of the economy is represented by the two vertical lines down, with a few people hanging on precariously in the middle.

I-shaped recovery: ‘I’ stands for India. This is how India’s recovery will look. It goes without saying that everyone writes ‘I’ from the bottom upwards.

J-shaped recovery: This has been how a recovery feels like in Japan ever since its stock market dived off a cliff decades ago.

K-shaped recovery: This is quite clearly how a recovery looks like in North Korea. Kim Jong-Un says the recovery is shaped like the arm of the K; his luckless people know it’s the leg.

L-shaped recovery: This is how a recovery in Lakhisarai, Bihar, has looked and felt for centuries.

M-shaped recovery: This is the Maldivian recovery—The economy goes down as tourism falls sharply due to the virus, recovers smartly after the virus dies down and then crashes once again due to climate change.

N-shaped recovery: The N stands for New Zealand, which has done a remarkable job in containing the virus. A vertical recovery after the crash.

O-shaped recovery: There’s a rumour going around that the O-shape stands for the recovery in Oman, which is going round and round, probably searching for higher oil prices.

P-shaped recovery: This is the Pakistan recovery—the vertical line down is most of the economy, while the top of the P is that part of the economy propped up by China.

Q-shaped recovery: This is the Qatar recovery, basically Oman with a tail attached.

R-shaped recovery: The recovery according to Ramdev. The top part stands for all the yoga and herbal remedy enthusiasts who will be saved. The unbelievers will move down the leg of the R directly to hell.

S-shaped recovery: This is the Saudi recovery, snaking down in tandem with oil prices.

T-shaped recovery: Trump-shaped recovery. It shows a desperate attempt to keep the US economy supported, to be followed by a vertical plunge down.

U-shaped recovery: This is the economists’ favourite letter of the alphabet, evidently modelled on the shape of the recovery in Uruguay, possibly based on their prowess in football.

V-shaped recovery: The V refers to the recovery in Vatican City, because times of trouble naturally make people turn to religion.

W-shaped recovery: The Wuhan recovery—notice how it looks like an evil grin.

X-shaped recovery: An X-rated, indecent recovery.

Y-shaped recovery: As you probably know, North and South Yemen, the two arms of the Y, united many years ago. Since then they have both been ruined together.

Z-shaped recovery: This is the shape of the recovery in Zhongguo, what the Chinese call their country. As you can see, it’s even worse than a C-shaped recovery.

Fellow serious researchers have alerted me that the recovery could take shapes from other languages as well. For instance, the recovery in Tamil Nadu may well take the shape of Tamil letters, while that in Telangana could take that of Telugu alphabets. Russian analysts point out that U in their Cyrillic alphabet is written as Y, which gives a whole new meaning to the term U-shaped recovery in Russian. And if the recovery takes on a Chinese shape, with more than a couple of thousand Chinese characters even in their simplified alphabet, it could well become fiendishly complicated.