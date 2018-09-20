Organised fan manufacturers seeks 12% GST slab

Fan manufacturers in the organised sector are seeking a reduction in GST slab from 18 per per cent to 12 per cent for which representations have been already submitted to the GST Council.

Indian Fan Manufacturers Association (IFMA) said that fans were a basic necessity in a tropical climate like India and being used by all strata of the society.

Vice-chairman of IFMA Atul Jain told reporters here Thursday that in the organised sector, 54 million fans were manufactured annually and the growth rate of the industry was in tandem with the trend in GDP growth. In the unorganised sector, 20 million fans were manufactured, he said.

"We have been informed by the GST Council that our representation has been forwarded to the Fitment Committee for their views and reconsideration", he said. He said IFMA was working closely with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Energy Efficiency Services Limited and Bureau of Indian Standards to facilitate manufacturing of energy efficient fans.