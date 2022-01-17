Optimism on jobs front, hiring demand rises 12% in December 2021

Hiring demand across industries jumped 12 percent year-on-year in December 2021, indicating optimism in the economic recovery cycle, the Monster Employment Index released on January 17 shows.

The index, which analyses online job postings on the Monster India portal as well as other databases, found that the hiring demand was higher in 22 of the monitored 27 industries compared to December 2020.

In terms of segments, roles in office equipment and automation continued to see the greatest demand, with posting for these jobs up 86 percent year-on-year in December 2021.

"Hiring numbers from the close of 2021 have certainly brought about a strong sense of hope and recovery across sectors," Monster.com Chief Executive Officer Sekhar Garisa said.

"However, we remain cautiously optimistic on the growth of the Indian recruitment space in 2022, keeping in mind the possible impact of Omicron on the job market."

India has in recent weeks has seen a spike in daily coronavirus cases, forcing states to impose curbs to check the spread of the virus. Though lockdowns have not been imposed, restrictions are likely to have an impact on business activity.

Also read: Coronavirus Update | India records 2,58,089 new COVID-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65%

A double-digit year-on-year growth in job postings was also seen in printing and packaging (36 percent), banking, financial services and insurance (35 percent), information technology (30 percent), and retail (14 percent), among others.

On the downside, hiring in engineering, cement, construction, iron and steel fell 13 percent in December 2021 due to increased labour migration, causing bottlenecks in logistics and construction, Monster.com said in a statement.

With the coronavirus epidemic in its third year, demand for roles in the healthcare sector was high, with a 6 percent month-on-month increase.

Month-on-month, hiring intent was the strongest in the retail sector, where demand for roles was 12 percent higher in December from the previous month.

Other segments with high hiring activity included agro-based industries, fast-moving consumer goods, food and packaged food, and financial services.

Sectors that saw a monthly fall in job postings included telecom, internet service providers and engineering, cement, construction and iron and steel.

Worryingly, from a supply chain perspective, the shipping and marine and logistics, courier, freight and transportation segments both witnessed a 1 percent decline in job postings in December compared to November 2021.

"Across experience levels, the demand for entry-level roles (0-3 years) saw a positive incline in hiring activity, leading with the highest growth at 2 percent. This indicates a promising outlook for freshers hiring in the months to come," Monster.com noted in a statement.

Hiring demand for entry-level professionals was up 9 percent in December 2021 for the year-ago period.​