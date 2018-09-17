Opinion | Why trade bodies should regulate themselves before regulation is forced upon them

Avinash M Tripathi

Recently, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed penalties on the Federation of Gujarat State Chemists and Druggists Association (FGSCDA) and its district-level affiliates for indulging in collusive behaviour. The FGSCDA joined a long list of other trade associations that have been successfully prosecuted by the CCI for the same offense.

A trade/industry association is expected to lobby for the legitimate common interests of its members. Using this forum to set prices and production quotas is against the letter and spirit of competition law. What is so specific about these associations that makes them prone to market abuse? After all, didn’t Adam Smith teach us that every social gathering is an apt occasion for the ‘contrivance to raise prices’?

Modern economic theory may offer some clues. Economic theory teaches us that in a cartel, members have a strong incentive to cheat, because they can increase their profit at the expense of the group. For successful collusion, at least three pre-conditions must be satisfied: there must be a venue to reach agreements; the cartel should be able to monitor compliance with the agreement; and, there must be a way to mete out punishment for deviations from the agreement.

Arguably, trade associations can facilitate all these functions. First, given the repeated interactions between the members, trade association meetings are the ideal place to discuss issues of common interests with the potential to veer into unlawful territory.

Second, trade associations collect production and pricing data for all kinds of purposes. While firms are reluctant to divulge sensitive data to their rivals, they may be more comfortable in sharing these details with a trusted third party, such as a trade association. These data points may be critical for estimating industry- and firm-specific demand and cost parameters that are vital for sustaining the collusion.

Keeping in view these concerns, the US competition watchdog, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), has issued an elaborate set of guidelines specifying the dos and don'ts regarding data collection. While the collection and dissemination of historical and aggregated data is seen as less problematic, the collection of data that gives clues about current and future plans is deemed operationally sensitive and may result in antitrust prosecution. The rule of thumb is that any data series that is less than three months old and aggregates fewer than five firms is unacceptable.

Third, the very power of the trade associations to enforce a common standard and protocol may be a source of antitrust concern. In a case similar to that of the FGSCDA, CCI had imposed a penalty on the Himachal Pradesh Society of Chemists and Druggists Alliance (HDSCDA) for controlling and regulating the appointment of stockist-ship of every pharmaceutical company in Himachal Pradesh. Apparently, innocuous-looking instruments such as a No Objection Certificate (NOC) were used to facilitate anti-competitive practices.

Finally, trade associations are capable of inflicting punishment on members in case they cheat on the cartel. Most associations have the right to expel their members which may block access to key supply and distribution networks in addition to reputational damage.

Besides these usual reasons, firms may also outsource their unlawful anti-competitive activities to such associations to minimise the penalty burden. Typically, penalties for the violations are calculated as the certain percentage of the average annual turnover of the involved parties. While the firms themselves have large turnover, trade associations usually have meagre revenues. Consequently, even in the event of successful prosecution, the penalty imposed is negligible and firms get away with a mere rap on the knuckles.

Predictably, the frequency of market abuse by trade associations has led to the chorus for tougher regulation globally. The UK competition watchdog, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), in a discussion paper has proposed amendments in competition law, which would allow authorities to consider the annual turnover of the members, in addition to the respective association, for calculating penalties. Besides harsher penalties, the CMA also argued that the members of the trade association, being the ultimate beneficiaries, should be jointly held liable for the antitrust violations.

A fair and competitive market system is not only critical for lower prices, product innovation and consumer welfare, but even for the legitimacy of the industry. Growing incidents of market abuse by trade associations are particularly problematic as they perform many useful functions which may be jeopardised in the case of regulatory overreach. Enlightened self-regulation today may help avoid the costly over-regulation tomorrow — trade associations must understand this mantra.