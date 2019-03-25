App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 07:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opinion | Why the rupee is likely to strengthen in FY20

The rapid changes in the monetary policy stances of global central banks have led to the market repositioning

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Saugata Bhattacharya

The spot USD / INR has been appreciating recently, touching 68.58 on Friday, March 22nd. Three broad strands of developments–domestic and global – are influencing this appreciation and the occasional volatility.

Why has the rupee appreciated?

The first factor is the rising inflows. Market chatter has pointed to rising investment flows into multiple acquisitions and even some greenfield funding, as well as inflows into the government’s Bharat ETF. Portfolio inflows have surged sharply over the past couple of months, particularly into equities. Over February and March 2019, $ 6.2 billion has come into equities, and $ 1.9 billion into bonds, a large part of this in corporate bonds. Part of the bond inflows has been allocated for the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) scheme.

related news

At the same time, the merchandise trade deficit in February 2019 dropped to $9.6 billion, down from an average of $16 billion in the first 10 months of FY19. Approximate estimates suggest that RBI forex reserves, net of valuation changes, have increased by over $4.2 billion in January and February 2019.

The second development is the RBI announcement of a 3 year buy/sell swap of the INR for foreign currencies. This is akin to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Long Term Repo Operation (LTRO). Rupee forward rates have already come down significantly and by changing the hedging behaviour of importers and exporters, the swap might incentivize foreign capital inflows, with a further reduction of forex hedging costs. We await the outcome of the forward swap auction later in March to understand the implications of this instrument in guiding forex inflows.

Third, the rapid changes in monetary policy stances of many global central banks (some quite unexpected) have led to the market repositioning of global currencies, which have had an effect on EM currencies, including the INR. At its March 20, 2019 meeting, the Fed surprised markets by being even more dovish than already expected.

Earlier, the ECB had, also unexpectedly, announced the resumption of a new Targeted LTRO (TLTRO-III) scheme starting September 2019 and continuing into 2021. This was prior to the current heightened uncertainty over Brexit negotiations in the UK. The Bank of Japan (BoJ), in mid-March, signalled concerns on a slowdown of exports and industrial output, and de-rated its assessment of a slowing external economy, citing, inter alia, increased risks to global trade.

 The outlook for the rupee

Going forward, again, three broad developments will influence the direction of the rupee in FY20.

The first and probably the most significant influencer will be the Balance of Payments (BoP). As of this time—quite early—we forecast net BOP inflows of $7 billion in FY20 (compared to a net expected outflow of $9 billion in full FY19). The RBI’s response in the foreign exchange market—how much it will choose to absorb to add to its forex reserves—will determine the direction of the rupee and the extent of appreciation.

The second development will be the interactions of the global currency majors. Given the current change in the stance of the US Fed and the ECB and the expected evolution of their respective economies, it is likely that the USD will recover further and remain stronger over a significant part of 2019 than earlier expected.

The third factor will be the interaction of the US dollar and Emerging Market (EM) currencies. Given the commitment of the Fed, the ECB and the BoJ to reverse the run-offs and contraction of their respective balance sheets, global liquidity is likely to remain ample. If the policy response manages the expected economic slowdown in an orderly manner in 2019, a global risk-on sentiment, which is already evident in the rise in portfolio flows to many EMs over the past month, will deepen. Investors seem to have already rated India’s growth prospects positively, and an accommodative monetary policy will support higher growth. China’s response, particularly how it manages its currency and the CFETS currency basket, will influence EM currencies. An important corollary of these policy responses will be aggregate global demand, which will, given expected supply restraints on oil output, shape crude prices (which we expect to remain stable in the $60-70 per barrel range).

The net effect of the interactions of these three broad developments will probably be higher inflows and consequent rupee strength.

Amid this, India will need to be watchful on prospects of reduced portfolio capital inflows, given the expected rebalancing of country weights in various global equity and bond indices, with China’s share expected to increase, and the coordinated policy stimulus underway in China. And, of course, the outcome of India’s forthcoming elections.

(Saugata Bhattacharya is Senior Vice President, Business and Economic Research, Axis Bank. Views are personal. Tanay Dalal contributed to this article.)

 
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 07:29 am

tags #China #dollar #ECB #Fed #RBI #Rupee

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Indian Nurse Stranded in Saudi Arabia Finally Leaves Kingdom After Lon ...

Three Jaish Affiliated Terrorists Arrested in J&K, Ammunition Seized

'Simply an Attack on Hitler': Arvind Kejriwal Clarifies 'Swastika' Pos ...

'Lots of Dead', 'Water Full of Snakes': Mozambique Cyclone Survivors R ...

Fire Breaks Out in California Mosque, Mysterious Note Referring to Chr ...

Vexed over Delay in Flats, Noida Buyers Pledge to Go for NOTA in Lok ...

'Total EXONERATION': Donald Trump's 2016 Campaign Did Not Collude With ...

'Can Answer Back in Same Coin': Shatrughan Sinha Stings BJP With 'Two- ...

Treatment Meted Out to Advani 'Shameful', People will Give Befitting R ...

At LK Advani's political funeral, no one sheds a tear

UK PM Theresa May in fight to retain grip on Brexit as parliament seek ...

Carefully worked-out caste arithmetic in NDA's list of LS candidates f ...

Apple to host 'show time' event on Monday: Here's what to expect

Only 39% of 79 lakh PMAY homes built so far, says report

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower on worries o ...

Here are the bulk and block deals of March 22

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

FPIs invest Rs 38,211 crore in March on improved global liquidity

Lok Sabha polls: Congress urging Rahul Gandhi to contest from two seat ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

US-backed forces declare victory over Islamic State in Syria after fre ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Meghna Gulzar's Best Director win for Raazi prov ...

First-ever sale of 'enemy shares'; buyback by CPSEs yield over Rs 11,3 ...

Apple may unveil its Netflix-like gaming subscription service at 25 Ma ...

Drought in Rajasthan: Migrants live on fringes as exodus to southern, ...

As Sahitya Akademi embraces e-books, sales on Amazon, is it ready to a ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: India choke in fourth quarter to gift Sout ...

Kangana Ranaut says no National Award for her historical drama Manikar ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Did you know that Ayushmann Khurrana le ...

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner reacts to the negativity she received f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Rishabh Pant’s blitzkrieg annihilates Mumbai In ...

Mardaani 2: Sequel to Rani Mukerji's cop drama finally goes on floors

Filmfare Awards 2019: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif serve some b ...

BJP's glam quotient may improve with the entry of Nisha Yogeshwar for ...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal catch the Kalank fever!
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.